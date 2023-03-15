Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

