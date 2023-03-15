Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $70,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $2,420,490. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.