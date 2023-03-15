Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

ONCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

