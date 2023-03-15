Analysts Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $151.33

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

