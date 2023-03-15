Analyzing Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB)

Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Statera Biopharma and Aerovate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Statera Biopharma $1.49 million 0.87 -$101.85 million N/A N/A Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.96 million ($1.57) -14.58

Profitability

Aerovate Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Statera Biopharma.

This table compares Statera Biopharma and Aerovate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statera Biopharma -2,490.02% -639.30% -602.58% Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -28.64% -27.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Statera Biopharma and Aerovate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.38%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than Statera Biopharma.

Summary

Aerovate Therapeutics beats Statera Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia. The firm is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn’s disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401) and COVID-19 (STAT-205) in addition to expansion into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Andrei V. Gudkov and Yakov Kogan on June 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

