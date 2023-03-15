Analyzing HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HG and Douglas Emmett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $2.43 million 8.56 $2.76 million $0.59 12.29 Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.60 $97.14 million $0.55 22.20

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HG has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HG and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Emmett 2 3 2 0 2.00

Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $20.22, indicating a potential upside of 65.62%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 15.87% 6.03% 4.21% Douglas Emmett 10.66% 2.30% 1.00%

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats HG on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others. HG Holdings was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005, and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

