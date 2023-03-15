Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Head to Head Comparison

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 1 2 1 0 2.00 Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -162.56% 4.42% 0.48% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $115.54 million 1.55 -$187.83 million ($7.66) -0.94 Keppel REIT $159.10 million 18.35 $294.12 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Keppel REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

