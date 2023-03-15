AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,364 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $140,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.0 %

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 1,846,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,940. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

