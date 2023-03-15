Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Ansell stock remained flat at $20.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. Ansell has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.