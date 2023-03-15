Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ansell Stock Performance
Ansell stock remained flat at $20.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. Ansell has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $20.10.
Ansell Company Profile
