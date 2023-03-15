Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,412.30

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,412.30 ($17.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,552.50 ($18.92). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,500.50 ($18.29), with a volume of 2,114,782 shares changing hands.

ANTO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,760 ($21.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.60) to GBX 1,260 ($15.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.71 ($17.25).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,684.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,414.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,165.91, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 3,787.88%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

