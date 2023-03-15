Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Tops $21,240.72

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $177.38 million and $21,240.72 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $9.52 or 0.00039064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.32309266 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $20,168.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

