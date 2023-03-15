API3 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.95 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. API3 has a market capitalization of $96.27 million and $16.95 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00006222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Get API3 alerts:

API3 Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

