Apollo Currency Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $578,749.11 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

