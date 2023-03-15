Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 13,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

