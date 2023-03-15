AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Shares of APPH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 519,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,757. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Amundi grew its stake in AppHarvest by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 456,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,992 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in AppHarvest by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 286,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AppHarvest

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPH. Cowen cut their target price on AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

