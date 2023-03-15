Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Up 11.6% in February

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 205,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Up 6.0 %
AMTI opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Founders Fund VI Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 266,897 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.