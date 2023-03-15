Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.52. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 77,474 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 170,950 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

