Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.52. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 77,474 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
