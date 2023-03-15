Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 56,892 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 152,881 shares during the period.

About Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

