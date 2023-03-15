ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.38. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$22.88. The firm has a market cap of C$9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.68.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

