Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arco Platform Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $718.58 million, a P/E ratio of 418.14 and a beta of 0.52. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

