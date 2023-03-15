Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 598,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 242,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

