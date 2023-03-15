Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.92

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 364028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

