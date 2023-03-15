Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Ardor has a total market cap of $89.43 million and $3.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00065871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000851 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.

