Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ARDC opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.02.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.
