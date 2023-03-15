Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ARDC opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

