Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 168,692 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc bought 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 287.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 13,281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ares Management by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

