Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.04. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.