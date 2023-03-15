Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.04. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions
About Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
See Also
