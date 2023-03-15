Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aris Water Solutions traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. 62,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 276,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.49 million, a PE ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

