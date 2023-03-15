ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,824,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,155,283. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.