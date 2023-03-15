Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56.21 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $56.21 million and $5.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005486 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003495 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,663,768 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

