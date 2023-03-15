Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,360. Arko has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.