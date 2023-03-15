Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Artemis Therapeutics Trading Down 18.9 %
ATMS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Artemis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.