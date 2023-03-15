Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Artemis Therapeutics Trading Down 18.9 %

ATMS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Artemis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

