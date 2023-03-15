Arweave Price Hits $8.13 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $271.58 million and $48.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00033108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,563.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.00520604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00145149 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

