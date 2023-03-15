Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Down 0.8%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 16,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Ascend Wellness Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AWWH)
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.