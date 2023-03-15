Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 111,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200,669 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 260,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 184,742 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $57,134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

