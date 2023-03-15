Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,607.81

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,607.81 ($19.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,029.34 ($24.73). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,948 ($23.74), with a volume of 1,722,495 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.57) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.38) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.33) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.48) to GBX 1,760 ($21.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($24.09).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The company has a market capitalization of £15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,902.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,611.15.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.