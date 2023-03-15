Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $35.80

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $36.77. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 156 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $283,360. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

