AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 3.9 %

ALOT stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

