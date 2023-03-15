Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVIR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,918. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

