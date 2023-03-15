Atlas Corp. (ATCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Atlas has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 348,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Atlas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

