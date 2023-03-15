Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 10.3%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 247,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 242,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $6,379,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $4,394,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Featured Articles

