AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

ATRC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.31.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

