AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

