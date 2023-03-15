Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 10,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $22,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Shares of AUR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 251,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,899. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

