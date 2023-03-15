Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 4,555 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

VNOM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 216,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

