Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 735 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 293,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,158. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

