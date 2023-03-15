Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Albemarle Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $10.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.72. The stock had a trading volume of 920,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,115. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.69 and its 200 day moving average is $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
