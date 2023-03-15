Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $74.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.