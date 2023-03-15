Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.11% of PubMatic worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. 90,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,628 shares of company stock valued at $711,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.