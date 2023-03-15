Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 327 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

NYSE SUI traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 148,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $193.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

