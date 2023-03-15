Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 556 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,314 shares of company stock valued at $200,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 335,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

